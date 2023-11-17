i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $25.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.80 million, a P/E ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

