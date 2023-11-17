Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Update

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 275,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

