Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Up 13.8% in October

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

In other news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR opened at $89.01 on Friday. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

