ClearSign Technologies Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.80 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 471.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.15%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

