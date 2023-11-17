TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER) Director Jason Wild Acquires 15,000 Shares

TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER – Get Free Report) Director Jason Wild purchased 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$23,367.00.
Jason Wild also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, Jason Wild acquired 85,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,138.50.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Jason Wild bought 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.11 per share, with a total value of C$31,603.50.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
About TerrAscend
