Sebastian D’amici Sells 3,100 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 3,100 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$20,305.00.

Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Sebastian D’amici sold 4,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

