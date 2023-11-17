Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 1,023 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $14,557.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at $105,913.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 216 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,423.52.

On Monday, September 18th, Olivier Marie sold 962 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $12,246.26.

On Thursday, August 31st, Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $136,660.20.

On Friday, August 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,488 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $20,623.68.

Upwork Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after buying an additional 3,725,442 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 330,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 250,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Upwork by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 752,668 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Upwork by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

