Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) Insider Acquires A$13,652.37 in Stock

Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8 – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Phillipps bought 853,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,652.37 ($8,695.78).

Timothy Phillipps also recently made the following trade(s):

Identitii Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.15, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Identitii Company Profile

Identitii Limited, a regulatory technology company, engages in the development and licensing of software products to regulated entities in Asia, Australia, and the United States. The company offers Identitii, an AUSTRAC and NZ PTR reporting platform that provide automation and submission solution for IFTI, TTR, and SMR reporting data, as well as provides payment investigation solutions.

