AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CFO David D. O’toole Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CFO David D. O’toole purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVITA Medical Price Performance

AVITA Medical stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RCEL. Bank of America boosted their target price on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

