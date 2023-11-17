Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Richard Ball Buys 528 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ball purchased 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Richard Ball bought 733 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $13,377.25.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Richard Ball acquired 100 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $1,750.00.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on LARK

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.