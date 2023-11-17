Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Increases By 8.0%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 592,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $11.06 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AFC Gamma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 816.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.