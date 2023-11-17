Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Increases By 8.0%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 592,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
AFC Gamma Stock Performance
NASDAQ AFCG opened at $11.06 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.
AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.25%.
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
