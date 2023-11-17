Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Insperity has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. Insperity has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,292. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,048,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Insperity by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 139.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 109,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.