Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Announces $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Copa has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Copa to earn $14.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Copa has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

