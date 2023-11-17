EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 134.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.