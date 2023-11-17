Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

CBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBU

Insider Activity

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,710 shares of company stock worth $194,382. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 121.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.