Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ALKS stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 105.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

