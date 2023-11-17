Ethereum Classic Price Down 6.6% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.81 billion and $259.30 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.50 or 0.00053305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00193254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00629910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00454268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00131342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,068,428 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

