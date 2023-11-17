AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 146,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMSF opened at $49.71 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $953.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

