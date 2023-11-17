Celestia (TIA) Price Reaches $6.02 on Major Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Celestia has a market cap of $849.51 million and $523.84 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded 148.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $6.02 or 0.00016526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,528 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 141,043,527.75 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.45899914 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $437,818,266.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

