Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 815,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ASPS opened at $3.93 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,001.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,001.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle D. Esterman acquired 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,393 shares in the company, valued at $343,414.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 83,334 shares of company stock worth $300,002. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

