Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APDN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

