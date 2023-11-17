Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Down 9.1% in October

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AQMS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 28.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

Further Reading

