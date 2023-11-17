Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

