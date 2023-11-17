Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Up 13.8% in October

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 688,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 80.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BC. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.49. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

