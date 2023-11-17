Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Camille Peterson Sells 3,500 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $260,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,412.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

