Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Buys 10,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,922,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $26.05 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

