NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong Sells 3,169 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $306,790.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,404.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $151.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

