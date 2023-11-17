ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHPT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,507,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,302 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ChargePoint by 289.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 103,275 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 82.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.