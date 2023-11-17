TD Cowen Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $165.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.78.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.