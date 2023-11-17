Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Raymond James

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOA

Finance Of America Companies Trading Up 5.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FOA opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.93. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Finance Of America Companies by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter.

About Finance Of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.