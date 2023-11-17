Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.6% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

