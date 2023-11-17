Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PLCE

Children’s Place Stock Down 24.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.27. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.