ABCMETA (META) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $516,345.93 and $14.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00017672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,496.83 or 1.00139418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000518 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $8.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

