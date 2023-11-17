Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $154.61 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.77 or 0.00029563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $154.61 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00081435 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,349,788 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

