Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $812.83 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $812.83 million and approximately $30.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001817 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001246 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001933 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 979,123,542 coins and its circulating supply is 958,103,356 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

