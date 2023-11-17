T-mac DAO (TMG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,921.28

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for $19.36 or 0.00053115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $19.36 billion and $3,921.28 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001319 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.
About T-mac DAO
T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.
