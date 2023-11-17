Ardor Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $125.98 million and $20.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00026164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.