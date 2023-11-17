JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target to $29.00

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

News Stock Up 0.9 %

NWSA stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. News has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. News’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that News will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of News by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in News by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in News by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,915,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,138,000 after buying an additional 112,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

