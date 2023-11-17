ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.63%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,825 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,777,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2,118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,008,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
