Piper Sandler Raises Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $17.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $455,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,673,074.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $47,247,006.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $455,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,673,074.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,065,990. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.