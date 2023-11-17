DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $95.89.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,205.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $5,174,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $712,996.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,205.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,865 shares of company stock worth $71,422,548 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in DoorDash by 61.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DoorDash by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 165.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in DoorDash by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.