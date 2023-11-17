Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.25.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,391 shares of company stock valued at $77,370,046 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.