The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Up 14.1% in October

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other news, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 151,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $236,715.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,245,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 40,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $49,602.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 922,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,939.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 151,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $236,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,245,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,463 shares of company stock valued at $860,432 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Honest alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Honest during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Honest by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HNST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on HNST

Honest Price Performance

Honest stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Honest has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.47.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.