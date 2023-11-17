Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPWR

Ideal Power Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Shares of IPWR stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ideal Power by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.