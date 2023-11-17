Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 47.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Featured Stories

