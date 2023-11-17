Matthew Skaruppa Sells 2,469 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $517,946.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $1,172,640.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $1,322,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 15,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $2,491,140.42.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $207.94 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $223.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average is $151.85.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $191.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

