FY2023 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Cut by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.29. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Henry Schein by 31.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 141,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.