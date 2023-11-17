WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Senior Officer Guy Templeton Sells 1,871 Shares of Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66.
WSP Global Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of WSP opened at C$190.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$152.92 and a 52-week high of C$196.90.
WSP Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
