WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Senior Officer Guy Templeton Sells 1,871 Shares of Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66.

WSP Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WSP opened at C$190.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$152.92 and a 52-week high of C$196.90.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$205.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.