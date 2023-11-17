Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $429,072.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 7,662 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $429,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

