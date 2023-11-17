Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

